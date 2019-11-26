The McLean County Public Library is asking the community to donate new packs of underwear for its fourth annual “Drop Your Drawers” campaign to provide emergency underwear to elementary schools.
According to library Outreach Programs Director Angela Smith, the schools are in great need of underwear sizes 4 to 16. She said schools are handing out about 100 pairs a month to children who have accidents at school.
Library Director Aimee Newberry said that replenishing the schools’ emergency underwear supply is vital to improving the learning environment.
“You have children that … have an accident and they’re too embarrassed to tell anybody … and you certainly can’t learn anything if you’re uncomfortable,” Newberry said.
Newberry said the program was started by Campbell County Public Library Director J.C. Morgan who was able to meet with Dave Pilkey, author of Captain Underpants, to allow the use of his famous children’s book character as a mascot for the campaign.
“This is a perfect spokesperson, if you will, for a ‘Drop Your Drawers’ campaign,” Newberry said. “It kind of puts a humorous spin on a pretty serious subject.”
The McLean library was able to collect about 250 pairs of underwear for the campaign last year and has increased this year’s goal to 350 pairs.
Newberry said the library decided to do the campaign because, although the schools regularly need underwear, it is an essential item that is often overlooked by those making donations.
“Everybody wants to donate socks, or they want to donate jackets, but you know, underwear’s pretty basic and that’s kind of an area that wasn’t being addressed,” she said.
Although underwear is the main focus of the campaign, Newberry said people are welcome to donate other essential items too, such as socks. Anyone with questions about what to donate can contact the library.
Donations can be dropped off at the library in Livermore. There will be a box placed in the front of the facility for donation drop-offs with a tally board of where the library is at with donations.
Newberry said the library will also be hosting Santa and his real-life reindeer in December. Anyone interested in attending future events can check the library’s Facebook for updates and official dates.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
