McLean County is offering a Trash 4 Cash program that invites non-profits to pick up trash along roads in the county and receive $100 per mile.
McLean County Solid Waste Coordinator Shelley Wood said this is the fourth year the county has participated in the grant offered by the Kentucky Department of Environmental Protection.
Roads can only be worked on once during a grant period so the same road cannot be cleared twice during the year.
“There are plenty of roads out there for people to request and sign up to use our grant money and help clean up our roads,” Wood said.
The 2021 Trash 4 Cash grant amount for McLean County is $19,425.20. Wood said every year the county has participated in the grant, it has received more than $19,000.
There is no limit to how many miles a group can clean or how many times a group can volunteer to clean up roads.
If there are leftover funds after the program ends, Wood said they restock supplies such as trash bags, reflective vests, pick-up sticks and gloves.
There is no cut-off date for groups to sign up to volunteer, however, if there is a specific road that a group wants to clean, Wood suggests signing up sooner rather than later.
The program will last until the end of November.
“It’s amazing and disheartening to see how much litter is actually out there,” Wood said. “It’s frustrating. Sometimes a group will clean on a Saturday and the road has litter on it by the next day. It’s disheartening.”
Seth Daugherty, a member of the Bethel Church Youth Group in Livermore, said this is one of the “best” fundraisers to be part of.
“It is the most fastest and educational fundraising program that I believe exists,” he said. “Without Trash 4 Cash, we would not be able to take our church youth group to Student Life Camp and cabin retreats three years in a row. It allows each student to be a part of something bigger.”
Vicki Ventura, with the McLean County History Museum, said she found most of the litter on the road she volunteered on to be cigarette butts, soda and beer cans, water, wine and liquor bottles, and carry-out containers.
“It is just so easy to carry a dollar store plastic baggie in your vehicle, fill it up and then toss it in your garbage can when you get home,” she said. “I was not raised to think that the Earth was my private garbage can.”
McLean County 4-H Council President Ray Toor said the 4-H participants were happy to be of service to the McLean County Road Department by participating in the Trash 4 Cash program in 2020.
“Trash 4 Cash allowed our members to get outside and do something productive after experiencing virtual school and no other extracurricular activities,” he said. “Even though we had to socially distance, they enjoyed getting outside and helping clean our county roads. We have used the money earned to help support and buy supplies needed for both Shooting Sports and Livestock clubs that are active in McLean County.”
Groups interested in volunteering in the Trash 4 Cash program can contact Wood at 270-273-5307.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.