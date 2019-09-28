McLean County Public Library holds its first annual fall festival

The McLean County Public Library held its first annual fall festival on Friday for an evening of community and fellowship, according to library Outreach Coordinator Angela Smith.
"We just decided we wanted to look for something else that we could do for our community and get everybody out to enjoy the fellowship ... so we came up with a fall festival," Smith said.
The festival featured several vendors, including several food trucks, the Livermore Enhancement Foundation and Livermore Woman's Club, in addition to live music from Wayne Morris and family games.
Smith said she hopes that the event will bring people out to see that the library is a happening place.
"Yes we have books, but there's just so much more that we have to offer that they just need to come and take a look," she said.
Smith said that while this is the first time they have put on the fall festival, they plan to do it again next year, but bigger and better.
"We're hoping that next year, the community will want to join in and make it a little bit bigger and better. There's always room to do better and expand and that's what we intend on," she said.
The library will also host a tween night on Oct. 11 and a middle school night on Oct. 18. Both nights will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m and will feature a murder mystery for kids to solve. Food and refreshments will also be provided. Anyone interested can call the library to register ahead of time.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
