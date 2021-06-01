McLean County has received a $17,000 grant for six 6-foot park benches and 18 six-foot picnic tables to be placed in Myer Creek Park.
The grant was awarded through the Division of Solid Waste, according to McLean County Solid Waste Coordinator Shelley Wood. This is the second year the county has applied for this specific grant. The first year McLean County received $13,900 for rubber mulch.
McLean County was one of 19 counties that received this grant.
A 25% match must be provided from the county, either from in-kind donations or monetary.
The match “can be in equipment, employee labor and those kinds of things,” Wood said. “The tables and benches are really heavy so it’s going to take some manpower to get them moved and put together so we’ll be using an estimate of four people plus the time I spent applying for it. Equipment-wise, we’ll have to have our backhoe, trucks and trailer to get everything delivered here and moved and assembled, so our match is an in-kind match.”
According to Wood, this grant is separate from the grants being applied for to upgrade the park’s playground equipment and bathroom additions.
“The tables that are at the park are just getting in bad shape,” Wood said. “The wood isn’t going to last for too long.”
The tables and benches will be purchased through Champlin Tire Recycling. The company’s outdoor furniture brand is called Back Atcha. The tables and benches are made out of recycled tires, according to Wood.
“Hopefully it will get people out there more,” Wood said. “If you’ve got a place to sit, I think people will be more likely to spend more time there.”
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com.
