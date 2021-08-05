Unforeseen issues at Calhoun Elementary School have forced officials at McLean County Public Schools to reschedule the first day of classes for the district.
Classes will now begin on Aug. 25 rather than the initial start date of Aug. 11.
Workers have been replacing the HVAC system at the school, while construction and maintenance has been ongoing throughout the summer.
According to the district’s Facebook post, the high humidity in the school has caused the glue underneath the tile in the gymnasium, side hallways and classrooms to leak through all the cracks.
“The HVAC system was shut off for the summer,” said Ashley Troutman, facilities director. “When we turned it back on, we ran into some minor complications. Currently, three out of our four AC units are working. The floors continued to get worse with the humidity.”
“We did a walk-through (of the school) and it just got worse,” Burrough said. “It takes a whole lot of manpower and time to be able to get all the classrooms done.”
Currently, the school has two custodians that have been working on the summer rehabilitation. Troutman said that he plans to have two or more custodians pitch in depending on the amount of work left when construction is completed.
“Construction is still going on,” Troutman said. “Once (construction workers) leave, we will check to see if we need more custodians to assist us.”
Burrough said that the hallway and classroom floors still need to be stripped, waxed and then have time to dry. After that, the furniture will have to be moved back into the classrooms.
Despite the delay, Burrough and Troutman are keeping the students’ best interests in mind. The date change will allow custodians to clean the school thoroughly before the students arrive.
“We need to make sure that our kids are in a clean school,” Burrough said.
“We want our staff to be able to get the cleaning done right,” Troutman said.
Burrough said the delay will not affect the overall school calendar. Fall break is still planned for Oct. 4-8, spring break for April 4-8, and the last day of school is set for May 20.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
