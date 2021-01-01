The McLean County Board of Education recently announced the in-person schedules for students in 2021.
McLean County Superintendent Tommy Burrough said the schools will be using an A-B schedule.
“We want them there in person every day, but with the new mandates, we can’t do it,” he said.
He said surrounding districts have one group of students attending Monday and Tuesday, while the second group attends Thursday and Friday, leaving Wednesday as an off day. However, he said that leaves students not seeing teachers for five days.
Beginning Jan. 11, group A, who are students with last names beginning with A-J, will meet Mondays and Thursdays. Group B, who are students with last names beginning with K-Z, will meet Tuesdays and Fridays.
There will also be the option to keep students totally virtual.
Burrough said this is the plan while the county is in the Red Zone. During this plan, transportation will be provided for all in-person students, as well as being fed at the school. Students who choose all virtual learning will be able to pick up meals from their schools. These will be curbside pickups.
“It’s the best we can do for our situation,” Burrough said. “We still have (time) to work some kinks out. We’re on a good pace to start it going. I think we are ready for the kids to come back to school when they do.”
Each principal has laid out the plans they have for the schools.
Barry Nelson, principal of McLean County High School, said the school will use Maroon and Gold Days.
Monday and Thursdays will be Maroon Days for students in group A. Tuesdays and Fridays will be Gold Days for students in group B. Wednesday will be called Dim Day.
Students who attend Maroon and Gold Days will be in classes as usual, according to their last name. Teachers will use Google Meet to record their classes for students who choose virtual learning.
Dim Day will be used to touch base with every student in every class at some point during the day.
Kelly Foster, principal of McLean County Middle School, said it will have a similar format as the high school.
Group A will consist of the students attending classes on Mondays and Thursdays. Group B will consist of students attending classes on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be virtual instruction for all students. When students are not attending in-person learning, they will receive instructions for assignments to work on.
Kim Gatton, principal of Calhoun Elementary School, said their groups will be split into cohorts.
Cohort A will attend classes on Mondays and Thursdays. Cohort B will attend classes on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be a live meeting day for all students.
Every afternoon, students who are not attending class in-person will have the opportunity to attend class via teleconference for questions they may have about assignments.
Gatton said a schedule similar to the one given out at the beginning of the 2020 school year will be sent with information such as login times for students.
Jon Farley, principal of Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School, said they will use a layout similar to Calhoun’s. Wednesdays will be special days where students will have reading and math in the morning and classes such as music in the afternoon.
On days where a student is not attending classes in-person, they will be able to log on and view the lessons as they are happening. There will also be specific times parents and students can call if they are not in class that day.
Carrie Ellis, principal of Livermore Elementary School said they will also be following suit to Calhoun and Marie Gatton Phillips. However, Wednesdays for Livermore will also include Special Education classes pulling out students at certain times.
For students who choose virtual learning, and for students who are not attending in-person classes on certain days, students will independently work on reading, writing and other activities, according to the McLean County Public Schools Facebook page.
The board also reminds faculty, staff and students to follow “the three W’s” that are watch your distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.
Students will still attend virtual classes the week of Jan. 4-8. For more information or questions, contact the student’s school.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
