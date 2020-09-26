McLean County Public Schools will have a “soft opening” next week starting Monday, Sept. 28 following new state guidance on school openings.
MCPS have scheduled to return to in-person classes Oct. 28, two weeks after fall break. The district announced, however, that it would begin in-person instruction starting Monday for certain grade levels. Additionally, unless a parent or guardian chooses to keep their student in virtual learning, the schools will not have a two-week quarantine period following fall break. Instead, in-person instruction will resume the Monday after break.
On Sept. 14, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the Kentucky Department of Education would be sending information to schools on how to register for an online portal for reporting positive COVID-19 cases for staff and students to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Schools will be required to report case information through the portal each day and parents or guardians are required to notify schools within a 24-hour period if their student has been tested positive for the virus.
MCPS Superintendent Tommy Burrough said districts are required to report daily on how many teachers and students test positive or are quarantined each day.
With the data collected from schools, KDPH will publish an online dashboard that creates a map of Kentucky with a color-coded scale for each county determining the level of infection rate and guidance related to how schools should proceed in instruction based on a district’s rate. This guidance will remain in effect so long as the state maintains a less than 6% infection rate.
The color-coded system has four levels: green, yellow, orange and red. Schools in the green or yellow zones are considered as following KDE “Healthy at Schools” guidance. Schools in orange zones are recommended to take extra measures to limit crowds and other factors that might contribute to increased infection rates. Schools in red zones are recommended to suspend in-person instruction, opting for virtual learning until it returns to yellow.
In the case that MCPS goes to red, Burrough said schools will go transition to virtual learning and will cancel all scheduled games until it returns to yellow. He said the district will also cancel any games scheduled with other counties that have gone to red, as well.
“If we ever go to red, we go back to all virtual … until we go back to yellow,” Burrough said. “Our county will get to red and get out of it quicker than a big county because our numbers are smaller. A bigger county that has a lot of population, if it gets to red, it may take them three weeks to a month before they get back to yellow. Ours will fluctuate.”
Burrough predicted that it would likely take MCPS around a week or two to move back to yellow should the district reach red.
Currently, according to information provided by KDPH on its online dashboard, McLean County sits at the orange level.
