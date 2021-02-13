The McLean County Sheriff’s Department held its fifth annual awards banquet recently to honor the deputies for their work in 2020.
MCSD Sheriff Ken Frizzell began the banquet when he was elected in 2016. He said it is a way to thank the department for their hard work throughout the year.
“Being an elected official, it’s important to have those who work under you, that follow your guidance and leadership, do what’s expected for them,” he said.
The awards are based on statistics from November to November each year. Frizzell said the department does not have quotas to meet, so the awards are given to those who have led in certain categories to receive recognition.
“When I started the banquet, I told them I didn’t want them going out and buying me a gift for Christmas,” Frizzell said. “I said, ‘Your gift to me is you and your family show up to this annual banquet every year so I can recognize you for the work you’ve done.’ ”
Two of the recognitions include the Service Above Self Award and the Sheriff’s Award. The Service Above Self Award is given to a deputy who “goes above and beyond for the agency and the public,” according to Frizzell. The Sheriff’s Award is not given out as often, Frizzell said. It is given to a deputy who “does something extra special to better the agency.”
Other awards include the Bounty Hunter, which is awarded to the deputy with the most warrants served, the Cuff ‘Em and Stuff ‘Em, which is awarded to the deputy with the most arrests, the Paperboy, which is awarded to the deputy with the most warrants issued, the Drug Czar, which is awarded to the deputy who handled the most drug cases, and the Traffic Ninja, which is awarded to whoever has the most combined citations, traffic stops and courtesy notices.
Frizzell said he feels the MCSD is very fortunate in McLean County.
“I feel like we are in a very pro-law enforcement county, but you turn on the national news and there’s a lot of false narrative out there on law enforcement,” he said. “There’s a lot of false accusations. This is just another way to remind them they’ve done a good job and why we do the job.”
Frizzell said the department receives more calls with compliments for deputies than complaints.
“These guys could be doing a lot of other different things in their lives and probably make more money, but law enforcement is a calling,” he said. “You don’t get in this career unless you really want to serve the public and make a difference.”
This year’s banquet was held differently than in previous years for a few different reasons.
Due to COVID-19, the numbers were scaled down. Frizzell said this year, the department and their spouses were the only ones in attendance. He said normally other local government officials are invited to attend.
The banquet has previously been held at the Home Place senior citizens center, but because of a Dec. 9, 2020 fire, the banquet was moved to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Frizzell said the banquet is normally a catered event that he pays for out-of-pocket, but this year the meal was pizza from Bridgeview Pizza in Island.
Award Winners:
• Service Above Self: Sgt. Anthony Howard
• Drug Czar: Tim McCoy
• Cuff ‘Em and Stuff ‘Em: Ben Aders
• Paperboy: Major Fred Coomes
• Bounty Hunter: Ben Aders
• Traffic Ninja: Tim McCoy
• Meritorious Conduct: Troy Gossett
• DUI Enforcement: Tim McCoy
• Retirement Badge: Sgt. Anthony Howard
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
