McLean County will undergo SWOT analysis

McLean County has plans to undergo SWOT analysis in the coming weeks, which will involve open meetings in each of the McLean County communities to identify opportunities for growth in the area, according to Judge-Executive Edward West.
A SWOT analysis helps to identify opportunities for growth in McLean County by determining its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats within the community. Strengths will touch on what the county is already doing well and its competitive advantages.
Weaknesses are limitations of the county, things that it is lacking and its competitive disadvantages. Opportunity identifies potential areas for improvement or progress within the county. Finally, threats identify things that might have a negative impact on the county that result in its decline, such as better job markets in surrounding areas.
During the analysis, the county will actively be seeking public input and ways that each community can grow and progress, such as job availability and road conditions, according to West.
West said the meetings will help provide a long-term map of how the county needs to improve. He said the analysis will picture where residents want to see the county in 10 years.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall in Island with more meetings to be scheduled soon.
"We're doing Island first because, for a small community, they are very active," he said.
West said he plans to schedule a meeting for Livermore soon and wants to have one for Beech Grove as well because of the community's potential for industrial development.
"They deserve to have a seat at the table," West said. "Too often they're left out because Beech Grove's way out there by itself and really they deserve to be at the table because they have the only area where we can have any hope of industrial development in the future."
Cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.