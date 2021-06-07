The McLean Fiscal Court has approved funding for a new program with the University of Kentucky Centers for Economic Development in Kentucky.
The Community Needs Assessment program will be provided to the county and cities within it with funding from the Local Government Economic Assistance county funds.
“It’s a way to look at rural counties and do an analysis to help figure out what you do right — whether it’s marketing, infrastructure, standard of living — what you can do better and things that you need to attract business,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Dame said the “beauty” of the program is its ability to bring in people who have never been to the county before and who can offer a non-biased, third-party approach to the view of the cities and county.
“What’s unique about our county is as small as we are, we have five communities,” he said. “... I think having a third-party entity come in and review, we should be one of the poster child counties for this project.”
He said when the strengths of the county are reported, they may not be what people think they are.
“There are good things about this county,” Dame said. “A lot of times we tend to get stuck on what’s bad but there are some good things here. They will tell us the pros and the cons and things to work on.”
Dame said he wants the program participation to be a framework and a foundation for “big, bold moves” the county makes to bring in new businesses.
The program findings will help small, local businesses figure out ways to capture the thru traffic, Dame said.
“My goal is for them to teach us how to reach out and grab these cars when they’re going by,” he said.
According to Dame, McLean County sees at least 5,300 cars a day on U.S. 431 and approximately 5,000 cars a day on Main Street in Calhoun.
For residents of the county, the report findings will show the rates of everyday living within the communities, Dame said.
The county will hold a preliminary meeting for the program on June 24.
PROGRAM OVERVIEWThe CEDIK team will conduct a one-day visit within the county to “better understand the community’s economic development goals and assets,” according to the University of Kentucky website. The team will interview two to three individuals in the county to “gauge the type of industry that leaders are trying to attract or more localized economic development strategies” such as business retention, business expansion and entrepreneurship.
According to the university’s website, CEDIK will assess or identify a community’s future economic development goals, a city that the community is striving to be like, existing economic development strategies, assets dedicated to economic development and attitudes toward economic development.
The website states that CEDIK will provide a comprehensive set of indicators that can be used to attract investment and economic activity such as current community online presence and community reputation, economic indicators and trends, community quality of life indicators (housing, education, environment, recreation/shopping, healthcare utilities). CEDIK will provide the data as the team compares it to the model community.
CEDIK will send a “secret shopper” to the county to visit the community to assess economic opportunities and quality of life conditions. The “secret shopper” will assess availability and access to roads and other modes of transportation, availability and quality of cell phone service, availability and quality of communication, availability and access to aspects that contribute to employee of quality of life (housing, healthcare services, education, recreation facilities and programs and opportunities for civic life).
A final executive summary and report highlighting the findings from the assessments, as well as a series of recommendations for elected officials, economic development professionals and other leaders in the community, according to the website.
The team will conduct the visit within two weeks of the signed agreement. Data collected prior to the “secret shopper” by week three and the shopper will visit in the fourth week. The report will be prepared and presented by the end of week six.
CEDIK has partnered with the Kentucky Association for Economic Development for the program.
According to the website, counties with a population of up to 10,000 will invest $5,000 into the program.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
