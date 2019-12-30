The McLean County Fiscal Court will hold a special called meeting to consider adding a second court meeting each month to increase court efficiency and accessibility to the public, according to McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Fiscal Court will meet on Jan. 8 to discuss the proposed changes, which calls for two monthly meetings rather than one, and two evening meetings during the year.
Dame said that the proposed meeting changes will help increase productivity, allowing two meetings throughout the month to address important issues rather than having to wait an entire month between each meeting.
The extra meeting will also ensure that fiscal court bills are paid on time since many bills are due before court meetings and certain expenses cannot be paid without court approval, Dame said.
“We talked to quite a few counties. Most of them do two meetings a month and the reason why is to avoid late charges on bills, to really cut down on the time those meetings will last and really just to get a lot more work done,” he said.
The court especially wants to add two evening meetings a year to be more accessible to the public, Dame said. Many residents are working regular business hours and are unable to attend the regular meetings that are at 9 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The evening meetings will allow these residents a chance to attend, Dame said.
“I think it will help us do a better job and be more accessible to the public in general,” he said. “It gives me twice the opportunity to get things fixed in a timely manner.”
He said the extra meeting each month will also allow the court to not have to call a special meeting more than absolutely necessary.
“I want to try my best to prevent having special-called meetings. I would prefer everything to be scheduled the way it needs to and that way we’re not trying to rush … it just doesn’t look good,” Dame said.
The proposed meeting dates, if approved by the court, will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month as well as two 6 p.m. meetings on May 27 and Aug. 26 for the upcoming year.
