The McLean County Help Office has been assisting families in need for nearly two decades, but now volunteers there are asking for help.
The office has been having issues recently with individuals dropping off donated items after hours and leaving them out in front of the building. Typically, by the time the volunteers return to the office, the items have been picked through and strewn about, causing a mess. They also have individuals who drop off used mattresses, which the Help Office cannot take, and they have to pay $15 each to take them to the dump.
"Mattresses are one thing we do not accept," said Yvonne Cissna, one of the Help Office Volunteers.
She said the Help Office accepts home furnishings of all kinds, clothing, food and monetary donations, but they are unable to use the mattresses. She also wants to reiterate to citizens interested in donating that there is a number on the Help Office door to call if items are being dropped off. If the office is closed, one needs only to call Ida Chambers.
"My number is on the door, and I'm all call 24-7, so I could come at any time to receive the items," Chambers said.
Even in the event of an emergency, like a house fire, Chambers said, she or other Help Office volunteers could be available to make up a food box or some necessary items.
When items are dropped and left at the door, those items are also vulnerable to the elements. If they are rained on, the Help Office often can't use them.
Chambers loves to help people and sees a need in McLean County for a place like the Help Office, which is why she likes to volunteer and contribute her time.
"I have been volunteering about 10 years with the Help Office," she said. "I just love helping people and it gets me out of the house."
She said there are so many items who could use the items that are donated, and the items are free to whoever comes into the office and goes through the proper channels.
"Why steal it at our door when other people could use it? Wait until we open and come get it for free," she said.
Cissna shared this same sentiment, adding that the Help Office is grateful to the community for assisting in the ways they are able to, and she and other volunteers want to continue with their mission.
To donate any items to the Help Office, to volunteer, or if you are in need of assistance, visit them during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
For more information call 270-278-5500.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.