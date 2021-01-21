Wreaths Across America is a national organization that sends wreaths to all over the county to be placed at the graves of veterans. The organization began in 2007 and is located in Harrington, Maine.
In 2018, McLean County residents Anita Austill, Vicki Ventura and Tim Sheppard decided to add the area to the long list of destinations for these wreaths.
“Anita Austill and I both volunteer at the museum and she approached me and my husband and said she would love to have this start in the county,” Ventura said. “She didn’t want to take it on by herself so me and my husband talked about it and started a couple months later.”
Ventura said donations can be given at any point during the year, but she begins asking for them in October until the end of November. Checks and the information about the grave and veteran can be sent to her at PO Box 75 Island, KY 42350. Information needed is the veteran’s name, year of birth and death, the name of the cemetery, directions to the grave and contact information. The wreaths are $15 each.
A total of 396 wreaths were ordered in 2020 to be sent to the county. The wreaths were placed on Dec. 19, which was the official Wreaths Across America day. Volunteers from all over the county picked up the wreaths and placed them at different cemeteries across Calhoun, Island, Sacramento and Beech Grove.
Due to COVID-19, there was not a ceremony held this year, but according to Ventura, that was the only difference since the beginning in 2018.
Ventura and Sheppard are both retired Air Force veterans and Ventura said this organization is special to her in many ways.
“It is personal to me because my grandfather died in World War II and he’s buried in California,” she said. “But for me, it’s just a way to remember them and their sacrifices. Not just their sacrifices in combat but any veteran, even if they didn’t die in a war. We just want to remember what they did because some of them went through a hell that we’ll never know, and they didn’t talk about it when they came back.”
She also said she hopes children will see the wreaths and ask questions about them, or even help their families place one.
The 2021 Wreaths Across America day is Dec. 18. Ventura said she will be taking donations until the end of November. For more information about donation, email IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call 850-543-6772.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
