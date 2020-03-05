McLean Fiscal Court opted to add a $4 fee to each monthly water meter bill within the county to compensate for 911 dispatch service. The fee will replace the county’s current $2.25 fee on landlines for the service.
The issue with the current landline fee, according to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, is the county only has 1,270 landlines, generating slightly more than $34,000 annually. Along with the state funding of $150,000 for the emergency service, the county is generating only about $184,000 for 911 service, which costs $375,521 annually.
Replacing the current landline fee with a water meter fee is expected to generate $140,000 annually. With this, the county would owe about $84,899 each year for dispatch service, Dame said.
“The reason this is in consideration ... is because we know that these funds will go to 911 and keep the service’s locally employed individuals,” Dame said. “There are other alternatives where we can get rid of the service, but from individuals and city councils that I’ve talked with, it seems that there’s not support to do that … I don’t think any of us up here look forward to a discussion of rates and putting fees on the water meters.”
Magistrate Matt Hayden said he thought it would be fairer to allow individuals with multiple water meters to be exempt from having a fee placed on each water meter. Instead, he suggested a fee be placed on the individual’s residential meter only.
“Charging by the meter is good and it gets more people using the service paying for the service,” he said. “I’ll use myself as an example, I’ve got five meters under one person’s name … My proposal would be one charge per entity that’s paying the bill … I don’t want to pay more than anybody else.”
Magistrate Robert Bishop said this solution creates another issue that would further complicate the collection process by adding more work and confusion, and would also allow for discrepancies if someone were to shut off the meter on which the service fee is placed.
“I know I don’t want to pay more than anybody, but if we go and start picking and choosing … we don’t solve the problem,” Dame said. “When you talk about fairness, there’s no way that the system we have in place now is fair. We have 1,270 people. They should be the only ones getting service out of 9,000 people in the county.”
The court voted to add the $4 fee to each water meter monthly with no exemptions for those with multiple meters. The last rate change for dispatch service was 20 years ago when the landline fee was put in place, according to County Attorney Donna Dant.
“We’re not shooting for full funding. The question is where’s a comfortable spot where we can still eat the rest of the loss,” Bishop said.
“I understand the need for a quick fix on this matter, but if this is the only choice we have, I accept it, but I know it will be a hardship on so many of Sacramento’s customers, especially the ones on a fixed income. I hope we look at all options before making it final,” Sacramento Mayor Betty Howard said after the meeting.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
