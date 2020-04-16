McLean Fiscal Court has postponed the second reading of the proposed 911 dispatch water meter fee for a second time since it was originally proposed in early March.
In the court’s recent meeting, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame motioned for the court to postpone the second reading of the proposed ordinance that would place a $4 fee on water meters in the county to help fund 911 services.
The fee was originally proposed in a Feb. 26 meeting to replace the county’s current $2.25 landline fee, which only generates $34,000.
With the proposed water meter fee, the county would generate $140,000 to fund dispatch services, according to Dame.
The court then tabled the second reading of the ordinance in its March 11 meeting with a proposed amendment that would allow for end of year reimbursements for residents with multiple water meters, which was a major topic of discussion among the court during the first reading.
Dame said, however, the court is still considering its options and seeking solutions that will be both equitable for the county and fair to all residents.
One of those solutions, Dame discussed in a March 16 Sacramento City Commission meeting, would be to add a doorknob fee to each residence within that county, which would allow the county to collect a fee from apartment complexes that may have one water meter for multiple residences. While this would be more equitable for the county, he said, other counties have had difficulty enforcing a doorknob fee.
The court voted to postpone the second reading and further discussion until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
”I didn’t want to have a second reading the other night until we worked through all of these issues and get it right,” Dame said at a previous meeting. “We’re going to have more discussions. We’re not going to be voting on that fee, especially with the COVID-19 coronavirus.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360.
