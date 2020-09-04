Rebecca Moreland, a resident of the Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun, celebrated her 100th birthday in August. Moreland said she is nicknamed “Rosie the Riveter” for her work in wartime factories during World War II.
Moreland was born Aug. 10, 1920 in Armstrong County, Texas. She said she is blessed to have had her 100-year birthday celebration at the Riverside facility with friends, family and staff.
“I feel truly blessed...these people took me in when I needed a place to stay and they take good care of me,” she said through the assistance of a representative from her care team at the Riverside facility.
Moreland said although she was born in Texas, she calls Kentucky home, having moved here when she was just a child. She said she recalls traveling with her family in a covered wagon on the journey.
During WWII, Moreland said she remembers having worked in a wartime factory painting yellow linseed oil, or flax oil, on airplane wings, earning her the nickname “Rosie the Riveter” from friends and family.
In addition to her birthday celebration at Riverside, Moreland also received a proclamation from McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame honoring and thanking her for her community contributions.
Moreland said she had a sister and two sons, Cecil and Steve Moreland. She said she also loves to paint in her free time. Moreland also wished to offer a word of advice for living a happy life.
“Listen to your mother and daddy and read your Bible,” she said.
