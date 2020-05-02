The McLean County Board of Education has approved an upcoming graduation ceremony that will place on May 22. The ceremony will consist of a drive-through parade and a commemoration video.
McLean County Public Schools discussed its options for offering students a graduation ceremony during its teleconferences meeting last Thursday.
In addition to having a drive-through parade, MCPS still plans to hold an in-person ceremony should state restrictions on large gatherings be lifted by late summer, according to an MCPS Facebook announcement.
While the parade route for the drive-through ceremony is still being determined, MCPS plans to include Myer Creek Park in the route, as previously discussed between Superintendent Tommy Burrough and McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame. Only parents and the graduating student will be allowed in each vehicle on the route.
“My mind has weighed and thought a lot about the class of 2020 this week. I talked with the superintendent of the schools, Tommy Burrough quite a bit this week about some of the issues we have and we’ve worked through a lot of concerns …. But also I think we’ve created some rather intuitive opportunities for the class of 2020 and this is truly a community effort,” Dame said.
Additionally, a commemorative video will be created with each student walking across the stage to collect their diplomas one at a time without a large social gathering. The video will be edited to string each segment together to mimic an in-person ceremony, according to the announcement.
The video will be accessible online and each student will be provided their own copy. The school will also host an online baccalaureate event on May 17.
“We join everyone in wanting to ensure the class of 2020 is recognized and honored with a graduation event. While we are still hopeful that an in-person ceremony will be possible in early fall, we are committed to a celebration in the midst of our current circumstances,” Burrough said in the announcement.
Burrough said the high school will continue to communicate with families and students regarding the ceremony and what is needed from each student to create a successful. MCPS is currently waiting on state confirmation that the ceremony events are in compliance with restrictions before releasing any official plans, according to McLean County High School.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.