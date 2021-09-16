McLean County Public Schools will keep their mask mandate in place.
Tommy Burrough, school district superintendent, held a special called work session board luncheon on Tuesday regarding Senate Bill 1.
On Sept. 9, the Kentucky General Assembly passed the bill during a special session called by Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill requires all public school districts in the Commonwealth to develop a COVID-19 Operations Plan, which addresses face mask requirements, quarantine procedures, non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, and remote learning options.
Burrough approved that face masks will be required by all students and staff members while inside school buildings in order to protect all from the COVID-19 virus.
The decision was made jointly due to responses from parents, guardians and staff members.
“I did a survey last Friday for the parents or guardians that are in Infinite Campus and our staff, basically asking them what they prefer,” Burrough said. “There were two sections: mask mandate or optional.”
Burrough said that an “overwhelming” majority, 73.5%, or 136 staff members, voted to keep mask mandates in places. 56.52% of parents and guardians (511 out of 904 people) also voted in favor of having masks required in school.
“Sometimes, the silent majority speaks and I think the silent majority has spoken during this,” Burrough said. “They’re saying they want masks. We gave the parents and guardians a chance to speak and I’m surprised. I received more calls wanting us to keep the masks (mandate) the last two days. But I’ve had my share of some of the other (calls) to that didn’t want masks.”
Burrough said that the district’s plan is “piggybacking” off what other surrounding districts are implementing.
Burrough said that school district officials will evaluate the “local conditions surrounding COVID” in order to make a decision on the use of face masks, with hopes that cases will drop so they can ease mask restrictions.
“I want to see where we are, gradually go down and keep going a little bit …,” Burrough said. “We’re gonna watch our cases and (refer) to the map. I want to kind of have an idea to see what we have in our schools along with the community.”
Burrough also explained that if someone is wearing a mask and gets exposed to the virus, the student or staff member can stay if they do not test positive for the virus and do not have any symptoms. People should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
If symptoms are present, students and staff will need to quarantine and work with their own healthcare providers before returning to school.
“It basically stops (the) quarantines — because that’s what’s been killing us because we (have) so many kids that need to be sent home because of one person,” Burrough said.
Burrough said in the statement that students who are quarantined will be using Google Classroom for remote learning, with the students’ absences being excused.
Senate Bill 1 also offered all public school districts the choice to use a “test to stay” plan, which will allow students that are exposed to COVID-19 in the school setting to receive a test for the virus to see if students can stay in school or be required to quarantine.
Burrough said that the district will not be utilizing this option.
“We are not doing the ‘test to stay’ but we are allowing the parents — day five through day seven, (the students) can go get a … COVID test and if it comes back negative, they can come back day eight,” Burrough said. “But if they don’t make that choice, they have to come back day 11. They have to quarantine for 10 days.”
The mask mandate will be in effect until Oct. 22.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
