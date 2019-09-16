The new Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission is unveiling its first event Saturday at Lake Malone State Park.
The commission, established in 2017, is presenting the Dock Trot from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 7 p.m., at the nearly 800-acre lake that is shared between Muhlenberg, Logan and Todd counties.
Alivia Conkwright, MCTC director, said Dock Trot was developed from Owensboro's Porch Fest, an open-air music festival that takes place mostly along Griffith Avenue.
"We wanted to develop something similar where we can have different music and events for people to come and go from," she said.
Dock Trot is set up to have six bands playing on various docks on the lake that patrons are encouraged to boat up to and enjoy. There are also two docks on land in case individuals want to attend but don't have boats, or wish to sit and eat and enjoy the music.
Musical acts include Roy Kyle and Nite Life, who will play a wide variety of popular country selections and dance favorites; 181 South Band, who will perform classic rock and newer country; Muhlenberg's own Kelsey Hart and Bristol Vincent; You, Me, and Alice with Dr. Jacob Clark; Blue Monroes featuring Misty Mountain String Band’s Derek Harris and Paul Martin; and Higher Praise will be providing award-winning southern gospel music.
All six of the concerts will be taking place at the same time. Following the music, a fireworks display will light up the sky. The fireworks are scheduled for 7 p.m.
"We have a wide variety of acts, from country, blues, jazz, and gospel," Conkwright said. "So people can listen to whatever they like."
Conkwright said this is the first event ever put on my the MCTC, and that there are others planned, including a large extreme outdoors expo scheduled for August 2020 and a "Christmas-palooza" scheduled for December 2020.
"We are excited," she said.
In the event of bad weather, all events will be canceled.
For more information visit the MCTC's Facebook page or visitmuhlenberg.com, or call 270-641-0276. Conkwright can also be reached by email at aconkwright@muhlenbergcountyky.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
