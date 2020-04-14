The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County’s Meals on Wheel program has seen a spike in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, the service provides between 220 to 275 meals for the community’s senior population, but since social distancing and shopping restrictions have been enacted, the need has more than doubled, with the program now providing between 580 to 630 meals daily, said Dana Peveler, Senior Center executive director.
“It has been a tremendous growth,” she said. “On Monday, our total meals were 595 and on Tuesday we are anticipating around 630. We have our usual nine routes and GRITS (Green River Intra-county Transit System) is helping us, so now we have 16 home delivery routes and three additional for those who would usually come to the centers to eat there.”
Now more than ever, it is important that seniors have personal interactions with volunteers and staff and that their health is monitored, she said.
“We are going to their homes, knocking or ringing the bell,” she said. “We place the meal wherever they want and we wait to make sure that they get their meals. If they would like us to come into their home, we do, and if they don’t, we don’t. We are still required to check their safety and welfare, so we make sure that we see them, speak with them and make sure that they are OK.”
Aside from Meals on Wheels, the senior center is also running a pantry and is extending an offer to do grocery shopping for those in need, she said.
“They call us ahead of time, and we will get the groceries and supplies that they need,” she said. “We have adult diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and we can get our hands pretty much on whatever they need. They can come to the center to get those items or we can deliver them to them. We are trying to make it as safe for them as we can. ... We are also trying to give them extra food, like a frozen meal with their lunch, so they can better utilize their groceries. It all comes down to their health and safety.”
Some local restaurants have even stepped up to provide some food for area seniors.
“Olive Garden was supposed to cater a dance on Friday and obviously couldn’t so they provided food for our seniors on Good Friday, which was great,” she said. “There are things we are short on that our seniors are asking for, like masks. One thing we really need are donations of toilet paper, alcohol wipes, plastic grocery bags, like Walmart bags. We also could use insulated bags for food delivery as well as books, magazines, puzzles, crosswords and puzzle books. Our seniors really enjoy those. We are handing out almost 24 rolls of toilet paper a day and using 500 plus of those grocery bags, so there is a need as demand grows.”
