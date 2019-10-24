Medical practice has new name, location

Boxes still line the floor in front of Sharon Johnson's desk.
Johnson, the practice manager at Premier Medical Group, hasn't finished unpacking her office yet.
That's because PMG moved last month from The Springs to a new office suite at 1030 Burlew Blvd. -- next to Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living and across the street from Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken.
The new location is not the only change.
PMG's practice name changed last month, too. It used to be Physicians Affiliated Care. The new name meant everything -- business cards, company logo, website and brochures -- needed a redo.
"The staff was ready for a change (to PMG)," Johnson said. "It reflects our commitment to the future."
Premier Medical Group projects the perfect image for a team of cutting-edge providers, she said.
"Some people think change is bad," Johnson said. "... We are energized and renewed with this change."
One thing that hasn't changed at PMG: Dr. Bernard Buchanan. The endocrinologist has been with the practice since 1992.
He's the only endocrinologist on staff at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which serves 15 counties.
Besides Buchanan, PMG offers three nurse practitioners who provide primary care services at the office. They are Sue Robertson, Angela Rogers and Amanda Buchanan. They are accepting new primary care patients at this time.
The practice includes three other providers who work exclusively at the hospital with PMG patients. They are nurse practitioners Jill Miller and Kathy Thiesse, and physician's assistant Matt Finley.
On Burlew Boulevard, PMG offers independent lab services for anyone in the community. Residents can walk in with an order between 7 am. and 4 p.m. any weekday.
The practice also provides other services, such as bone density tests, EKGs, pulmonary function testing, infusion therapy and clinical research.
In June, PMG opened a new division. Premier Aesthetics offers Juvederm, Botox, microneedling, chemical peels, dermaplaning and facials.
Premier Aesthetics sells SkinCeuticals products.
Natali Hall is a nurse and PMG's licensed aesthetician. For a free consultation, call 270-926-2273, extension 294.
"I make a plan for (clients)," Hall said. "We don't have to do everything at once. We can spread it out."
Most Premier Aesthetics appointments are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, Hall takes appointments until 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
Premier Aesthetics will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Some special packages will be offered during that time.
For more information about PMG services, go to https://premiermedgrp.com/ or call the office at 270-926-2273. The medical practice is closed Wednesdays.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
