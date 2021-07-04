Medical students at the University of Louisville Trover Campus have been impacting Hopkins County since 2004, when they started the Hopkins County Community Clinic.
Dr. Bill Crump, associate dean of the University of Louisville School of Medicine Trover Campus, said the students started the clinic because they recognized they had a responsibility to patients whether seeing them at the office, the hospital or in the community.
“I was very supportive that they wanted to do it. They got together a steering committee, and then a board, then we became a 501©(3) that is a not-for-profit,” said Crump.
The clinic was started in 2004 by the third and fourth-year medical students finishing out their education at the Trover Campus, he said. Students will complete their first two years on campus in Louisville, then transfer to the Trover Campus for the last two years.
“We have been seeing patients in our brick and mortar building since,” said Crump.
The clinic is intended for the uninsured and the under-insured, he said. Under-insured means patients have a plan where insurance covers the big things, but the first few thousand dollars are out-of-pocket.
“The visit is free with us. If you are low income, your labs and X-rays are free, and then we chose very inexpensive medications and sometimes we use samples,” said Crump.
Realizing that a lot of patients could not make it to the clinic or did not know about the clinic, the students decided to go where they were needed, he said. Three or four years ago they started going to places like Breaking Bread and the Christian Food Bank to screen people.
He said what is unique about them is the students only go when and where they are invited.
“No medical student wants to work on Saturday morning, but that is when Breaking Bread convenes, every third Saturday, so we take a couple of medical students and go there,” said Crump.
Because the students only go places they are invited, they have screened people at Breaking Bread, the Christian Food Bank, Madisonville Community College for their health fair, they have been to job fairs hosted by the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and the Hopkins County Housing Authority. They have also been asked to attend civic group meetings like the Madisonville Lions Club, the Madisonville Rotary Club and the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club to give screenings.
As for the screenings, Crump said the students walk the patient through a health hazard appraisal form, which asks questions like if they smoke, what their diet is like and if they exercise. The students also take the patient’s blood pressure, and get their blood sugar and blood cholesterol checked from a single finger stick.
He said they buy medical quality machines so the students can check a patient’s blood sugar and blood cholesterol with as few finger pricks as possible.
“At the end of the table there is a medical student who makes sense out of it all for them,” said Crump. “This is what we think could be a risk to you like a heart attack or stroke or kidney failure. We do not provide medical advice.”
He said attending physicians are on-site at the screenings and in the clinic to offer advice and guidance to the students.
If the patient has a primary care physician then the student asks when their next scheduled appointment is and suggests having the appointment moved up or have it stay where it is, depending on the screening results, he said. If the patient does not have a primary care physician, they are scheduled an appointment for the community clinic right then.
Crump said that is another way in which the clinic is different, instead of having the patient call to set up an appointment, they leave the screening with one already scheduled.
“The most important thing is that we reach the right people,” he said.
He said to make reaching people easier the clinic is a stop on the city’s bus service. The clinic even has bus vouchers in the office for people who may need them.
Crump said the students want the clinic to reach as many people in the community as possible, so if there is a group that has more than eight people gathering and wants screenings done, they can call the clinic to set that up.
For more information on the clinic, call 270-824-3555 or stop by the clinic, located at 638 North Franklin Street across from the Trover Clinic laboratory.
