Melloy starts canoe livery at Southern Outdoors

Mark Melloy has started a canoe livery out of his outdoor power equipment and sporting goods store, Southern Outdoors, off of U.S. 431 in Livermore.
Southern Outdoors, which was started three-and-a-half-years ago by Melloy, began renting canoes and kayaks from the Livermore store at the end of June. Melloy said that it took a couple of weeks for his first rental to come in, but once it did, word began to spread through town and on social media, making the rentals a more regular occurrence in the store.
"We've had families come in and rent the kayaks on a regular basis and we get more calls and questions all of the time," he said.
Melloy said that he began the rentals for a variety of reasons, one being to provide the region with the opportunity to use the multitude of waterways in the Livermore area that he said are underutilized.
"It provides opportunities to folks in the region that I don't think we've ever had before in this area, the ability to rent canoes and kayaks and enjoy the several waterways we have in the area," he said.
The Livermore Enhancement Foundation and its Trail Town Task Force is another main reason for the livery, he said. The purpose of the task force, according to Melloy, is to have Livermore classified as a trail town by the Kentucky State Department of Tourism. The task force's initiative is was has really brought the opportunity for a paddle craft rental in Livermore, he said.
The store also offers a shuttle service that will take renters to a certain spot to launch their canoe or kayak and pick them up at a designated location. Melloy said that the most popular route is to launch off at the Livermore boat ramp and paddle to Calhoun, where the shuttle will schedule a pick up at the estimated time of arrival, which would typically be three to four hours after launching.
For full-day trips, renters can choose to be dropped off in Central City and paddle back to Livermore, where they will be picked back up approximately six to seven hours after launching.
Melloy said that there are not many limitations on the paddle craft rentals for those who want to rent for the weekend to take on their own excursions. The store offers weekend rental rates as well as discounted weekday rates. Additionally, the store will be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Sundays for those needing to return weekend rentals or wanting to take a rental out for the afternoon.
"With the response we've gotten initially, we believe it's going to be a growing part of our business that will complement the community with new outdoor activities that they can take advantage of at an affordable price," Melloy said. "It's a great thing about a rental, you don't have to go spend $400 or $500 on a kayak. You can spend $25 on a rental and take it out and play with it."
The shop currently only offers canoes and kayak rentals, but plans on having paddle craft available for purchase next boating season.
