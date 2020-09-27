Times from the days of our youth can still be enjoyed when pulled up to the present.
Take a little boy’s first scooter — or skipmobile as we used to call them.
Financial conditions were such at our home that scooters could not be purchased from a downtown Owensboro store. That had to come from elsewhere and that made them even better.
Like the friendly and helpful employees of the L&N Railroad yard behind our home on Hamilton Avenue.
I didn’t know what to expect that Friday afternoon when I was told to stop by the yard’s office. There I found two employees and Mr. Norman, the yard’s supervisor, with the makings for my very first scooter.
That included two pieces of cut-to-size 2-by-4s for the main part of the riding beauty, a piece of wood for the handlebar, braces to hold the 2-by-4s together and one iron sidewalk skate for the wheels of which would make my scooter go.
Also included were nails for me to put the wooden parts together, screws for which to put the skate wheels on and borrowed tools to get the job done. The only thing missing were two squirrel tails with which to decorate the handlebar and they would come later.
My brother Bob helped me put the scooter together by candlelight in our old coal house and the next morning I was the hit of Hamilton Avenue.
Remembered always will be that evening my bride-to-be, Anita, and I first met. I did not know her and she did not know me.
I don’t know exactly what happened but something clicked on that first date and a great marriage of 52 hears was born.
And out of that half century-plus came four children, five biological grandchildren and two wonderful grandchildren adopted out of China.
Also out of those years came an eight-home experiment that lasted until the just-right one came about and claimed the title of home for the past 45 years. The lady of the winning abode took flight to Heaven eight years ago but her spirit still pretty well runs things.
About two years before Alzheimer’s destroyed my bride’s past, present and future, Anita made it clear she never wanted me to stop writing. “Writing has been a major part of your life and please don’t allow years to take it from you,” she said.
So, a day or two after retiring from active journalism and advancing to the age of 86, the Messenger-Inquirer let it be known it wanted me to continue a column I had written for the previous 46-plus years and that put the lid on a desire I had carried with me for more than 62 years.
Thanks, Babe. You made it all happen.
