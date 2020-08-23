This lockdown, lockout and do little or nothing session of our lives has many of us in a state of confusion.
For many of us, it’s a battle with total boredom.
It’s doubtful any of us ever dreamed our wardrobe would include a mask. And the Lone Ranger would be proud of all of this companionship.
One escape I’ve found favor in is jumping into my car and driving around our fair city. Former living places and notable changes are some of the attractions.
One of those changes recently took place near the corner of 18th and Triplet Streets and the result was more moving than a lot of us anticipated.
Gabe’s Tower had become an eyesore, a nuisance and a public disgrace. Allowed to stand for years in a state of total constructive obscenity, the once iconic building finally was sent to its long-awaited resting place — the city landfill.
But not too fast.
My recent drive south on Triplett and a quick glance to the right just past 18th left me with a visual stab to the heart. Emptiness replaced the tower and memories pushed hard on the present. What had to be done finally was done, and it hurt.
On that same day and prior to getting onto Triplett Street, my route took me west on East Main where one of my childhood homes once stood. It was a nice shotgun house with running water, two fireplaces and a bathroom without a bathtub. You could open both doors and see the backyard from the front yard.
Snow sometimes found its way onto my bed but that was OK. Mom fixed that problem with extra blankets and a heated brick at the foot to keep my feet warm.
Still, it was home and it was nice.
Just a couple of blocks away at the corner of Triplett and Third stood a building that has been there for most of my life and maybe longer. It was a structure that cost me a world of problems.
Located on the southeast corner of the intersection, the building once housed a business that featured a small candy counter and a constant temptation for a boy who did not have access to many sweet treats.
But it was on that one day when I was walking to school that I dared to enter that business and spend my lunch money — 10 cents — on candy.
We had Sisters of Charity teaching us in those days and they had eyes sharper than a hunter’s pocket knife. And because of that, I was caught eating illicit candy in the classroom.
Because of that misdeed, I lost some skin off the knuckles of my right hand, lunch that I could not pay for and a roughed up rump from my mom who just happened to be a cook in that school’s lunchroom.
Bad idea, bad purchase and a bad candy-eating place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.