It's one thing to read history as seen through the eyes of a historian.
It's another to see it through the eyes of someone who was there.
Mary Blair Woodford, who died in 1917 at age 68, wrote about her memories of Owensboro three years before her death.
In a series of letters to her niece, Mary Feland Gilmour, she painted word portraits of the vanished Owensboro she vividly remembered.
In the late 1970s, the late Gus Paris, who was then the registrar at Kentucky Wesleyan College, compiled and edited the collection of letters.
Woodford was 12 when the Civil War broke out.
Here are a few excerpts from her memories of Owensboro in the mid-19th century:
Her family, Woodford wrote, "had the first piano ever brought to Owensboro. It was manufactured in New York, shipped to New Orleans and brought by boat up to Owensboro."
"Owensboro saw something of the (Civil) War. Party spirit ran high and families were greatly divided," she wrote. "The court house was burned and troops were quartered frequently on the citizens.
"Col. John H. McHenry raised a regiment for the Union side and Capt. Ed Millett, Capt. Noel and Capt. Jack Thompson companies for the Southern side.
"Well do I remember the day Capt. Jack and the Dixie Guards left. They were drawn up at the court house square to receive the flag made for them by the Southern ladies of the town."
Woodford wrote: "I am glad I lived in antebellum days."
She added, "Our father would never allow us to read 'Uncle Tom's Cabin.' He thought it was a grave misrepresentation of the Southern people ... I am glad I was rocked to sleep in my black mammy's arms and my frail little Mama knew I was as tenderly cared for as it was possible for one to be."
Woodford said that when "the Negroes were freed, the citizens had a meeting, agreed on wages to be paid and gave notice to their former servants. Many remained with their old masters as our nurse, Eliza Tyler, did."
She added, "After the close of the Civil War, the Southern ladies gave a great many concerts, the proceeds to go to organizations that looked to the relief of widows and orphans of the South."
Woodford said, "After the Civil War was over, Owensboro went on quite a boom, many distilleries were built, labor adjusted itself, but the whiskey boom did not last very long. From the number of distilleries burned, it was whispered that their owners found insurance more profitable than the beverage."
She wrote, "The first time I can remember seeing (the Ohio River) was when my grandfather took me down in front of the town on Frederica Street. The banks were very high and it seemed to me he could have touched the rushing waters with his cane.
"The next time I remember seeing it, my grandfather had taken my sisters to a show. I was too little to go, so my father took me to the river to see the showboat come 'round the bend. It was called the Floating Palace.
"Old Glory was floating proudly from the flagstaff, the lights were twinkling from door lights and transoms, the band was playing under the twinkling stars on the quiet water. The boat rounded in. It was a thing of beauty to my childish eyes and mind."
The Owensboro that Woodford knew had nearly vanished by the time of her death 102 years ago.
But her memories are still with us.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.