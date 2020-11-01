Some things I enjoy remembering and perhaps you will too.
This coming Tuesday is election day in Owensboro and the rest of the nation. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.
However, I will say something about long-past election days and how a lot of city residents learned the results of some of their favorites races.
Prior to the closing of polls on election days, a large black board was positioned on the west side of the former and first Messenger-Inquirer building on Third Street in downtown Owensboro.
And I’m sorry if this tale is going to look like it came out of a cracked memory bank, but my recollection of those elections and exactly how the voting results were passed on to the public display board are a little blurred today.
I do know — I think — that the votes were counted at the courthouse by an appointed election panel and somehow made their way to the person or persons posting them onto the large board that already contained the names of the various candidates.
I’m also not sure just how big the board was — perhaps 10 feet wide and about 5 or 6 feet tall — but it was big enough to get the job done. And what was being posted produced a few cheers and some moaning and groaning.
• Immediately across the street from that old M-I office was the city’s first YMCA home. It was managed by Bob Chambers and his most famous member was Cliff Hagan.
Cliff was the basketball king of kings at Owensboro High, the city of Owensboro and — at one time — the state of Kentucky.
So the story goes, Bob had to open the door of the YMCA every morning for Cliff and had to chase the budding star out when it was time to close. And in the meantime, Cliff was practicing his forever-famous hook shot, the right-handed delivery that carried him from OHS to the University of Kentucky and on to professional basketball.
Cut from my high school basketball team because of a dire lack of talent, Coach Robert “Pop” Conor asked if I would like to be the team’s scorekeeper. I took the job and every time our team played OHS and Cliff took a shot, I placed two points on the board even before the ball hit the backboard. That’s how good the guy was.
• It took a little longer this year but autumn finally got here. And with it has come the beautiful colors of the season.
And make no mistake about it, this is my time of year and it’s been that way since I was a tiny tike and my mom took me on long walks to look at the many colored leaves.
What a nice memory that is.
A fan of drawing and coloring even before I could write my own name, Mom helped collect different colored leaves so could take them home and try matching their colors on drawing paper.
I wasn’t very good at it but that didn’t stop me from believing I was or would be. And Mom’s encouragement resulted in me becoming a fairly good pencil artist, and someone with one oil painting that I’m pretty proud of.
So much for bragging and memories.
