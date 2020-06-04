One of my all-time favorite childhood memories is picking fresh fruits and vegetables with my dad. We harvested a wide variety of produce, including tomatoes, broccoli, asparagus, squash, pumpkins and more. While I may have complained about it at the time, there were many life lessons I learned through that process and it’s a memory I look back on fondly. Out of everything we grew for the fresh produce stand, my favorite thing to pick was strawberries. Somehow most of the strawberries ended up eaten instead of in my basket, so naturally these are still my favorite fruit to this day.
Fortunately for the strawberry lovers out there, eating just one serving per day can have a positive impact on heart health, blood pressure and even reduce the risk of developing some cancers. We have phytonutrients to thank for that! These sweet berries are also an excellent source of vitamin C, which plays an important role in immune function and skin integrity. Not to mention they are also a good source of fiber.
In Kentucky, locally grown strawberries are typically ready mid-to-late May and last until about mid-June. While the season is short, you can typically get strawberries year-round at your local grocery store. However, I would highly recommend you shop at your local farmers market or take a family trip to a U-pick patch. Not only can you enjoy the quality of freshly picked strawberries, but maybe you can also make some lasting family memories as I did!
Try out this recipe below for a fun twist! You can also use strawberries to put on top of oatmeal, cereal, yogurt and salad. For riper strawberries, add them to a smoothie or fruit drink!
Avocado Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Strawberry Relish
Ingredients
1 large avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 can (12.5 oz.) chicken breast
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup red onion, finely chopped
1 stalk celery, finely chopped
8 strawberries, stemmed and diced
4 romaine lettuce leaves
Chopped cilantro, salt, pepper (optional)
Directions
1. In a large bowl, use a fork to mash together avocado, lime juice and chicken. If desired, season with salt and pepper.
2. Stir together onions, strawberries and cilantro (optional) in a small bowl.
3. Place lettuce leaves on a serving platter. Spoon chicken mixture into lettuce leaves and top with strawberry relish.
Kelci Murphy, RDN, LD is an outpatient and wellness dietitian with Owensboro Health Healthpark’s Education and Wellness Team. She graduated from Western Kentucky University where she received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Dietetics. She then went on to complete her Dietetic Internship at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La. Kelci is a certified LIFESTEPS(r) instructor and Certified Lifestyle Coach for the Diabetes Prevention Program. She is also a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
