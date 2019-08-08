Sandra Mendez, a member of the Gene's Health Food team, will discuss "More Than Smoothies" at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's next Lunch, Listen, Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
That includes lunch prepared by the Chefs of The Garden in The Cottage in The Garden.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road on the north side of West Second Street.
Reservations can be made by calling 270-993-1234 or sending an email to wkbg@bellsouth.net.
Susie Tyler, the Garden's director, said, "We always provide seating for 40 and often have a waiting list."
The Garden leaves time at the end of the program for guests to "take a guided walk through our grounds," its website says.
