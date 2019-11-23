In December 2007, as the Great Recession loomed on the horizon, a group of downtown merchants formed We Are Downtown to “market, promote and develop” the core area.
About three years ago, the city took over most of the promotions that the downtown group was doing.
But Debi Ford, owner of Simply Chic Home Accents, 101A W. Third St., thinks it’s time for the merchants to get active in promoting downtown once again.
City Commissioner Larry Conder, who was active in the organization, agrees.
“I’ve thought for a while that We Are Downtown needs to be brought back to life,” he said.
He said the group “faded away” after the city took over its promotions.
“It needs to come back together, either under the city or on its own,” Conder said.
“We need that energy downtown again,” he said.
Eight merchants have already signed up for two promotions during December.
Ford said “Shop With Friends,” a Scrabble-like game, will run from Dec. 7 through Dec. 21.
“We’ll be handing out Scrabble boards during Shop Owensboro on Nov. 30,” she said. “The game starts with the Holiday Stroll on Dec. 7. It’s really cool.”
For every $10 a shopper spends at one of the participating stores, Ford said, they’ll get one Scrabble tile with one letter on it.
The board already has “Shop Downtown Owensboro” on it.
And people can use their tiles to spell words off of those three.
The person with the highest score will win a $50 gift card from each of the eight businesses — a total of $400, Ford said.
Second place is a $25 card from each store — $200. And third place is a $10 gift card from each store — $80.
Dec. 21, the last day of that promotion, will be a “Saturday of Giving” downtown, Ford said.
If people donate socks, hats, mittens or scarves, they get $1 off of their purchases in that store for every item they donate there — up to $10, Ford said.
The clothing items will be donated to several charities, she said.
Downtown merchants will also be collecting canned goods, boxed goods, toothbrushes and toothpaste that day, Ford said.
Participating businesses in both promotions are Simply Chic, In the Groove, Studio 105, Rayelle Collection, Lil Bit Sassy, The Creme, Byron & Barclay and The Sturdy Hinge.
Ford is a former chairwoman of We Are Downtown and has kept its Facebook page active.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
