Rehearsals for the 79th annual performance of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" will begin Oct. 24 at Third Baptist Church, and Connie Ford, music professor at Owensboro Community & Technical College and director of the performance, said she is still seeking singers for the production.
The first "Messiah" was put on locally on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, and it began an annual tradition of the Owensboro Choral Society performing the 53-part oratorio that was composed in 1741. Since then, "Messiah" has been performed, through the Owensboro Choral Society, on the Sunday nearest to Pearl Harbor Day each year, with this year's performance taking place at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
The 60-plus-voice chorus, plus four soloists, does not typically do all of the movements in the piece, but they will do large excerpts from it. Notably, they will perform the "Hallelujah Chorus," during which audience participation is welcome.
Rehearsals for the performance will take place every Thursday from Oct. 24-Nov. 21, and on Dec. 5 and Dec. 7. They will not rehearse on Halloween or Thanksgiving.
A unique aspect of the "Messiah" is that it has always been tied to the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro, a nonprofit that raises money during the holiday season for Daviess County's less fortunate children.
During each performance, a goodwill offering takes place and the proceeds are given to the Goodfellows.
"It's all for the Goodfellows," Ford said. "That connection has been since day one."
She said the Goodfellows are important to the community.
This year's soloists will be Lesley Ferguson, soprano; Emily Malone, alto; Jonathan Poland, tenor; and Aaron Eaves, bass. The organist will be James Well and Joyce Goodwin will be the harpsichordist.
For more information about how to take part in the performance this year, contact Ford at connie.ford@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4629 or 270-929-1847.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
