Rick Shanklin once referred to an F3 tornado that was one of the worst in Christian County history as the “icing on the cake” that propelled him on to his chosen career.
The destructive twister took the top off a corn silo, destroyed 70 barns and 80 other farm structures, damaged or destroyed 40 homes, leveled two warehouses and a liquor store, damaged a trailer court on the west side of Hopkinsville and injured 17 people when it tore through the community on May 12, 1978.
It also inspired Shanklin, who grew up in the county and was a tobacco farmer at the time of the tornado, to enroll in college and pursue a bachelor’s degree in meteorology.
Shanklin completed his studies at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and went on to do graduate work online as well as to study at National Weather Service Training Centers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Norman, Oklahoma.
On Saturday, he retired after almost 37 years as a meteorologist, many of those years spent with the National Weather Service office in Paducah, where he most recently was the center’s warning coordination meteorologist.
Shanklin was named the warning coordination meteorologist for Paducah in 1994 and spent all but one year in that position. In 2011, he was the deputy chief of integrated services at the National Weather Service Central Region Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri.
Additionally, for part of 2018 and 2019, he was acting meteorologist-in-charge of the Paducah office, information shared on his retirement page at weather.gov noted.
Early in his career, Shanklin worked for a year with the Defense Mapping Agency Hydrographic-Topographic Center in Louisville before landing his dream job and becoming a meteorologist intern at the National Weather Service in Jackson.
He went on to work at National Weather Service offices in Paducah, Louisville and Stoneville, Mississippi, before returning to Paducah.
The former Hopkinsville resident said he thought long and hard about retiring.
“I love what I do, but it’s a very challenging position,” said Shanklin, noting that it is time for him to pursue other interests and to give other people an opportunity to do what he has been doing.
He said he and his wife want to visit their grandchildren in Tennessee and Florida, and Shanklin, who has more recently completed a master’s degree in ministry, wants to focus on that passion he has for ministry.
He said he’s proud of the work he’s done for the weather service through the years, including the accomplishments of the Paducah office through its warning program and efforts to educate and prepare people, not just for tornadoes, but all types of weather. He’s proud of the Storm Spotters program and for his part in initiating the Kentucky Mesonet, which has aided forecasting in the state and elsewhere.
He said the Vegetative Impact Program that he initiated with the Midwest Regional Climate Center in Illinois “helps us be more proactive” in giving frost and freeze warnings for agricultural and related interests.
Shanklin also recalls two significant events of his career, the ice storm of 2009 and the “Evansville 2 AM” tornado of Nov. 6, 2005.
The latter, Shanklin says, was the worst overall event in his career, while the former was the worst event in his career in western Kentucky other than a tornado event.
Shanklin noted that it’s just the right time for him to move on from his more than three decades in meteorology, although he said he will always be a great weather enthusiast.
“I may do a couple of things in the weather field,” Shanklin observed of his pending retirement.
He noted that Christine Wielgos, the lead forecaster for the Paducah office, will serve as interim warning coordination meteorologist until a new meteorologist is named, and he said that likely will be sometime in the coming fall or winter.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.