The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) met on Tuesday to approve its Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow (SHIFT) Plan as well as determine four roads projects they would prioritize using boost-points.
Gov. Matt Bevin launched the SHIFT program in 2016 as a way to reduce over-programming and provide a clear road map for future construction projects. Under the program, metropolitan planning organizations, area development districts and regional Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) district offices sponsor projects from the Continuing Highway Analysis Formula database. These lists are sent to the state for rankings and then sent back to the MPO and regional KYTC offices so that they can use "boost" scores to better position their projects on the state's two-year highway plan. There are more than 900 projects statewide split into northern, southern, eastern and western regions.
The MPO, using 15-point boosts, chose four out of 15 total projects identified by themselves and the KYTC that the MPO determined to be of the utmost importance to Owensboro and Daviess County. The KYTC District 2 office has 31 boosts it can assign to projects across its 11 counties.
The group assigned boosts to improving Fairview from Settles to Kentucky 54, reworking Old Hartford Road from Breckenridge Street to Burlew Boulevard, reconstructing 18th Street from Breckenridge Street to Leitchfield Road to allow for center turn lanes, and improving Kentucky 54 from U.S. 60 to Jack Hinton Road.
The MPO and KYTC were able to add their boost points to the list after it was returned to them with the states marks, said MPO Coordinator Tom Lovett, but even though these projects received a boost, that does not mean that the numbers are final.
"The data is not set until the state puts in their ratings," he said. "What you see probably won't be the final thing. They sent it back and our No. 1 project was widening (Kentucky) 54. That is what the state scored as its highest priority on the MPO's list. The state gave that project a 55.5 out of 100, their highest in the state was 59. It got an additional 30 points added on from us and KYTC. That makes it more likely to get funded, but, if everyone else boosts their top projects, then inevitably, it moves down the list."
The purpose for boost-points is to ensure that those who know the needs of a given community are able to add to the state's project scores, due to the fact that these scores may not accurately reflect the immediate or long term needs of a community, he said.
"Members of the MPO decide which projects are of the utmost importance based off certain criteria," he said. "The criteria (safety improvements, significance, mitigation of congestion, economic development and project viability) are a critical part of the state's requirement and are a way for MPO members to justify their choices based on their expertise and knowledge of local conditions that may not be included in the state's numbers."
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, a member of the MPO, believes that the four projects that the MPO chose to boost fit the criteria best, he said.
"They were projects that have been in the works and we wanted to emphasize them," he said. "Safety is a major part of the criteria as well as economic development. The (Kentucky) 54 project, for instance, is an important project for our community as well as the turning lanes on 18th street. They really needed some help for that part of the community."
Currently, the SHIFT process is the regional-prioritization stage and the MPO's list is due back to state officials by Aug. 14, who will review and adjust statewide and regional lists as needed before the draft plan is ultimately delivered to Gov. Bevin for review.
"There are a lot of positive things happening right now in our community," said Candance Brake, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. "Especially in terms of transportation. The meeting was positive and this group (MPO) is focused on making the best decisions for our community possible."
