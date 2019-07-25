Michigan youth group lends a helping hand around Owensboro

A white van parked in front of a Jackson Street home Wednesday morning blended in with other vehicles on the street -- unless passersby took time to read messages written on the van's windows.
Only the windshield was clear.
Someone wrote "Honk 4 Jesus" on a couple of windows.
Other windows read: "Serve one another in love," "St. Mark's Youth Group" and "Today I am going to put God first."
Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is building a home at 1405 Jackson St. Inside the house, several members from St. Mark's Catholic Church in Goodrich, Michigan, painted walls and trim Wednesday morning.
They were just one-third of a group totaling 25 who came to Owensboro to work at nonprofits this week. Others in the group helped out Wednesday morning at the Habitat for Humanity office and H.L. Neblett Community Center.
Throughout the week, the group also worked at the Help Office and Joe Ford Nature Center.
Izzy McGrath, 17, was one of 15 youth -- a mix of high school and college students -- who made the trip. It's her second mission trip to Owensboro. She's also gone to West Virginia and Wisconsin with her church youth group.
Owensboro is her favorite. She enjoys staying at the Mount St. Joseph in the evenings and working at various jobs across the city during the day.
She was painting kitchen walls in the Habitat home Wednesday morning.
"I love the people," McGrath said of Owensboro residents. "Everyone is so nice down here."
She plans to come back next year.
The St. Mark's youth group hosts fundraisers all year to make money for their mission trips. They also take up a spare-change collection, and the church kicks in.
Annette Erber has been a chaperone for the group since 2000. Her three children came to Owensboro on mission trips.
"They are all married ladies with children now," Erber said.
They remember the mission trips and Owensboro fondly, she said.
She and her husband, Joe Erber, recently retired. Before retirement, though, she had plenty of vacation time. "I figured I could give one week to God," she said.
Luke Kenney, 17, started coming on the Owensboro mission trips when he was in diapers. His dad, Ron Kenney, is St. Mark's youth minister.
On Wednesday, Luke was wiping down walls and doors at the Neblett Center.
"It's very humbling," Luke said of lending a hand to area nonprofits. "Some of the jobs you do, you see some of the people you are helping out. It's awesome to see who you are helping and to understand why."
This Catholic youth group has been coming to Owensboro since 1996. It all started as a fluke, Ron Kenney said.
On the first mission trip, he had a group of about 45 scheduled to work in West Virginia, but shortly before they were due to leave, the West Virginia Habitat for Humanity canceled the mission.
Ron Kenney got on the phone and called about 10 Habitat for Humanity offices that were an equal distance from his Michigan church, looking for an alternative place to take the youth group. Only one Habitat director returned his call: Virginia Braswell in Owensboro.
"I love working with Virginia," he said. "She connects us with other service organizations in town. It's been a great relationship. We love coming to Owensboro. There are a lot of great people here."
The St. Mark's youth group arrived at the Mount on Sunday. They started working Monday and will head back to Michigan on Friday.
The church group has been a blessing for many years, Braswell said. Besides working on Habitat homes, they've folded clothes at St. Vincent de Paul, painted a fence at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, cleaned and organized the pantry at the Help Office and Daniel Pitino Shelter, and shoveled gravel on a playground at the Salvation Army, to name a few nonprofits they have touched.
"They share with us the fruits of the spirit," Braswell said. "They are willing to help and do whatever needs doing.
"They love Owensboro, they love Habitat for Humanity, and they love Mount St. Joseph."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
