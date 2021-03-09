It is that time of year again for the city of Owensboro to kick off its annual Neighborhood Alliance Cleanup program.
“Once a year, the Neighborhood Alliance program hosts the annual Neighborhood Cleanup and it typically takes place in the spring through summer months. The city sanitation department will collect trash set out in each alliance area on a different weekend,” said Adrienne Carrico, assistant to the mayor, on Monday.
Carrico, who serves as the coordinator for the program, said it provides city residents with an opportunity to get rid of items like appliances, furniture and other larger items that might be difficult to move further than the curve.
“One of the big things we typically see are these is old tires,” she said. “It seems like every year we have just tons and tons of old tires from vehicles.”
All smaller items for pickup must be either bagged or boxed. Items that are not collected by the city include any liquid, paint, yard waste or construction debris.
Carrico said if someone has a few shingles or pieces of drywall, that is acceptable, but it cannot be a significant amount of building materials.
The city requests that anyone setting items out to be picked up during the free cleanup program call CityAction at 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org to let the city know what they need to collect. It is also requested that all trash be placed at the curve the Friday night before the Saturday program.
Formed in 1999, Owensboro’s Neighborhood Alliance Program allows members of their own neighborhoods to host meetings, plan events and resolve conflicts as a community. The annual cleanup program began in the early 2000s. For information, call Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
