Miller pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 kidnapping, killing

Jacob Tobias Miller, one of several people charged in the kidnapping and killing of an Ohio County man in Whitesville, pleaded guilty to lesser charges Friday.
Miller, 27, of Lewisport, was initially charged with kidnapping and facilitation to commit murder in the July 2016 death of Tromaine Mackall, 29.
Mackall, 29, was reported missing July 23, 2016, after last being seen at a party at William E. Howard and Melanie D. Howard's home on Collier Road in Whitesville. Mackall's body was found about a week later inside a pickup truck-style toolbox in a tributary of the Rough River in Grayson County.
Mackall was found to have been beaten and strangled. Kentucky State Police reports say Marcus B. Boyken, a Greenville man, told investigators he was called to Howard's home and saw a black man bound by his arms, legs and feet lying on the ground.
William Howard pleaded guilty last year to murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in Mackall's death. Melanie Howard and Christopher S. Hill, of the 2400 block of Griffith Avenue, both pleaded to amended charges of criminal facilitation to commit murder, facilitation to commit kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.
Miller was charged in June with facilitation to commit murder and kidnapping. The kidnapping charge was a capital offense because Mackall was not released alive.
Miller signed three plea agreements Friday in Daviess Circuit Court. In the first, he pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation to commit kidnapping and facilitation to commit murder. The plea agreement calls for Miller to serve five years in prison on each charge, with the charges running consecutively to each other and to guilty pleas Miller entered into on counts of retaliation against a witness in a legal proceeding and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
In all, the plea agreements call for Miller to serve 16 years in prison. As part of the plea agreements, a charge of being a persistent felony offender was dismissed.
Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19.
Boyken was also charged last year with murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in Mackall's death. Boyken's case is still pending the Circuit Court.
