Miller Tire Center reached its 60-year anniversary in March and while a celebration was planned for the end of April, the shop has had to postpone events until further notice due to COVID-19.
Although the 60-year celebration did not go as planned, Miller said the shop will be in its 60th year all year long, so there is plenty of time to celebrate when it is safe.
He said in the meantime, he, along with his work crew and family, has been hard at work to make repairs and do some remodeling and painting around the shop, which has not received as much love as it could have in recent years, he said. Miller said his wife, especially, has motivated him to spruce the place up.
Miller said his father started the shop in uptown Sacramento near where Nat’s Pizza is located on Main Street in 1960 when Miller was about 7 years old. He said the shop stayed there for a little over four years before moving to its current location, as well as adding a service station, both located on Main Street in Sacramento.
The whole family was involved with the shop, Miller said, including himself, his mother and two brothers. While his brothers eventually went on to be a school principal and coal miner, Miller said he stayed with the shop his whole life.
“I’ve got to meet a lot of people in the last 60 years and most all of it’s been pretty nice, but we’ve had our rough times too,” he said.
While there is not yet a set date to celebrate the anniversary of the shop his father built and expanded, Miller said he plans to hold one once things get a little better with the pandemic and the shop is fixed up.
