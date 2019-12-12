Mirror, mirror

Gary Bielefeld works Wednesday to remove sections of glass that make up the Kentucky Mirror Mosaic on the west wall of the 133-year-old Frantz Building Services Building at 319 E. Second St., downtown. Once the old glass is scraped off, which should take about a month, he’ll begin installing new glass pieces in the same position, recreating the mosaic.
Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer.com | geans@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.