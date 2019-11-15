In an article on Page A1 Tuesday titled, "Commissioners say they will vote no to proposed Fairness Ordinance," Owensboro Human Relations Commission Board Member Deanna Smith, who is also chairperson of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign, was speaking on behalf of the campaign and not the commission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.