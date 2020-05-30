It’s taken plenty of prayer, support and paperwork over the last 14 years, but Mission Vision Baptist Church in Whitesville finally sees the finish line.
On June 7, Mission Vision Baptist will be constituted as a church after being a mission of Owensboro’s Crosspointe Baptist Church since 2006.
“It’s an exciting time, a very big moment for us,” said Mission Vision’s pastor, the Rev. Pete Taylor. “Dr. Nathan Whisnant of the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association will be our guest speaker that day.
“We had hoped to have a singing group, some bouncy houses and the like for kids, but it looks like we’ll have to wait until the (COVID-19) pandemic is under control before we have a major celebration.”
Mission Vision Baptist holds its services at the old Whitesville School, on Kentucky 764.
“We rent a space at the old school,” said Taylor, 65, who grew up in Whitesville and attended the school as a youth. “We average between 15 and 20 on Sunday mornings. Whitesville is a largely Catholic community, and there is already a Baptist church (Whitesville Baptist).
“We wanted to open up something more contemporary, and we have a pretty tight-knit group of five families I can pretty much count on to be there, and I would say there are another 10 families that come in and out.”
Taylor pastored Stanley Baptist Church from 1997-2005.
“There came a point when I just felt like the Lord was leading me to start a new work in Whitesville,” Taylor said. “We started with Bible studies in our home off about $2,000 we got back in taxes one year.
“Then, we partnered with Crosspointe and they’ve helped us a lot. They gave us a van in the early going, which of course helped us transport people to and from services.
“Then, one day we received a $20,000 check in the collection plate, which allowed us to purchase a baptistry, a pulpit, a sound system, and an overhead projector — that really helped the cause.”
A little over a year ago, Tayor received a call from the Kentucky Baptist Convention, which had previously provided some financial assistance, and after completing the necessary paperwork, Mission Vision Baptist is about to become constituted.
And it’s largely a family affair, with Taylor’s wife, Martha, serving as song leader and their son, Isaac, serving as musician.
During the height of the pandemic, the church was streaming its services on Facebook live, but over the past two weeks, the church has held regular services with masks and social distancing.
“We’re working our way through this life everyone else,” Taylor said, “and we’re excited about the opportunities God will provide for us — he’s already brought us a long, long way.”
