Sometimes we do something that ends up being a total embarrassment.
Such was the case several years ago when I had an appointment with my eye doctor at his office at Third and Allen streets.
With no place better to go, I parked on Allen and proceeded across the street for my turn at eye improvement. I’m not sure what the doctor did but apparently it didn’t work.
Following the appointment, I walked back across the street to my 1971 Monte Carlo, a beauty of a car with gold paint and a black vinyl top.
Unlocking the driver’s door, I stepped inside, placed my key in the ignition and started the engine.
At about that time a woman’s voice in the back seat asked in a less-than-friendly tone: “Would you mind telling me where we’re going?”
“My goodness, lady,” I said. “Would you mind telling me what you’re doing in my car?”
“I’m not in your car,” she snapped. “Your car is directly behind this one.”
Looking into the rearview mirror I did see another car with a black vinyl roof and stepping outside I saw another gold-colored 1971 Monte Carlo.
Many have been the times when I asked myself how I picked the wrong car. Better than that, how did my key open and start both cars?
One day last week I came out of Kroger, went to my car, tried to open the back door so I could place my groceries inside and the door would not open.
I stepped back, looked at the car again and sure enough, it was the same color, same model and same year.
Again I pressed the open switch on my key, grabbed the door handle and again, it would not open.
“Are you having trouble with my car?” a man’s voice asked.
“No,” I answered. “This is my car and I can’t get it opened.”
“I’m sorry, pal” he said. “This is my car. Yours is over in the next row where I noticed it when I drove in.”
“I believe you’re right,” I said with a face redder than a ripe tomato.
“I believe you’re right.”
I had been in journalism
for several years when the
general manager of an Evansville television station asked me to become his station’s Western Kentucky correspondent.
My initial reaction was to dismiss the idea and remain in journalism where I belonged.
“I don’t know about this,” I told the head man while visiting his Evansville office. “I just don’t think I have what it takes for television. I don’t have the looks, the voice or the personality for this kind of work.”
The GM didn’t buy any of that and insisted that I take the job. And I did. Like a jumbo dumbo, I accepted the challenge.
I don’t remember exactly how long I struggled with that job but I never got to care for it. Finally, I received a call from the boss asking me to meet with him at his office.
“Do you remember the day when you told me you didn’t think you could do well in television?” he asked.
“Yes sir, I sure do,” I answered.
“Well, by G—, you were absolutely right,” he said.
Tickled to death to have been fired, I quickly jumped back into journalism where I remained for the next 46 and a half years.
