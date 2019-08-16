Mobile resources for veterans

Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Navy veteran Joseph Millay of Philpot, center, checks out the inside of the Mobile Vet Center as he talks with Erin Minnette, suicide prevention case manager for the VA, left and Valerie Blue, health benefit eligibility, right, during a stop on Thursday in front of the V.F.W. Post 696 at 311 Veterans Blvd. The Mobile Vet Center is there to help veterans make the transition between military and civilian life. Care includes professional readjustment counseling, community education, assistance with applying for VA benefits and many more resources to help veterans.

 Alan Warren

