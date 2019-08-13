A mobile VA Veterans Center will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in front of the VFW, 311 W. Veterans Blvd. Staff will provide mental health therapy, information on benefits, education, substance abuse and resources for homeless or economically challenged veterans. All veterans are welcome to attend. No information is released to DoD or VA without the appropriate signed release.
Latest News
- County sees steady decline in unpaid tax bills
- Yeast: KWC QB race open
- Smeathers to retire from DCFD at month's end
- Wade accepts director's position at The Center, to begin Sept. 4
- Last-minute goal lifts Dragons over Apollo
- Construction Instruction
- Young Foundation more proactive with strategic plan
- McNeily scores two goals in DC's win over Dixie Heights
Most Popular
Articles
- Owensboro pickers seek out treasures
- One dead, five injured in head-on collision
- Long-time KWC PA announcer Young passes away
- Owensboro Innovation Middle opens
- New grocery to feature local products
- Police Reports: Aug. 7, 2019
- Owensboro Innovation Middle opens/4,750 attend first day of classes in city
- OH remains silent as county officials move toward Deaconess partnership
- Police Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.