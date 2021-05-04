Two mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites will be available in Daviess County to all residents this week.
The first will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 at Sts. Joe and Paul on 514 East Fourth St. in Owensboro.
The second will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Legion Park on 3047 Legion Park Drive.
The vaccines are being distributed from Pfizer, and the vaccination site is being held by Wild Health.
Wild Health is a genomics-based health technology company in Lexington. They offer COVID-19 testing services and have begun distributing vaccines throughout Kentucky.
Katherine Whaley, executive assistant of Wild Health, stated that mobile sites like these increase accessibility and work against vaccine hesitancy.
“We’re building trust and bridges within the community,” Whaley said.
Wild Health has plans to bring more vaccinations to Daviess and surrounding counties between now and June.
“We plan to do everything we can to vaccinate people in the area,” Whaley said.
No insurance or ID will be required at the distribution sites.
Walk-ins are welcome, but residents can register at https://commvax.patientportalky.com.
