Modern Welding creates 'largest pocket knife'

Guinness World Records says, "The world's largest pocket knife measures 17 feet, 33 inches when open and has a steel blade 8 feet, one inch long."
It's in Pink Square Mall in Jaipur, India.
But it won't be the world's largest pocket knife for long.
Owensboro-based Modern Welding Co.'s Elizabethtown plant recently made a 37-foot (when open) long pocket knife that weighs roughly 4,500 pounds for Red Hill Cutlery of Radcliff.
The blade is 17.5-feet long.
"We made the blade," Ronnie Lanford, plant manager in Elizabethtown, said last week. "This is the first time we've made a knife. But we've made a lot of different things in the past, including several steel sculptures."
Lonnie Basham, Red Hill Cutlery's owner, said, "My son came up with the idea. We're building a new store and we hope this will draw tourists to the city and to our store. We're eight minutes from I-65."
The new store -- and its Kentucky Museum of American Pocketknives -- is expected to open this fall on Kentucky 313 near Boundary Oak Distillery.
For Guinness to consider it a pocket knife, it will have to open and close one time.
Basham said Guinness representatives will come to Radcliff this fall to watch that happen.
He said W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co. of Bradford, Pennsylvania, is helping with the project.
The new World's Largest Pocket Knife may also be the world's most expensive.
"It's going to cost between $30,000 and $35,000," Basham said. "But we've got the one in India beat by 20 feet."
The Kentucky General Assembly has proclaimed Radcliff the "Knife Capital of Kentucky," because of Red Hill Cutlery's reputation.
The Bashams' 18th annual knife show will be on the fourth weekend of September.
"We have cars parked all along the highway," Basham said. "A lot of people from Owensboro come to it."
Red Hill Cutlery grew out of Basham Lumber Co. in 2004.
The lumber company was started by Louis "Junior" Basham in 1963, according to the company's website.
Lonnie Basham has owned the company since 1992.
