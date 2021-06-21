The Bill Monroe Bluegrass Music Foundation will be hosting a 5K and 25K race this year in Beaver Dam called “Run the Ridge” to raise money for the organization.
The Monroe Foundation, founded in 2002, maintains the birthplace of Bill Monroe who is known as the father of bluegrass music.
The Monroe Homeplace, built in 1917, includes the 40-acre Jerusalem Ridge, where these races will be held.
The 5k race has an entry fee on $25, and the 25K race has an entry fee of $50.
Todd Autry, an organizer of the race, said that since the race is being held on steep dirt terrain, it’s a challenging course.
“It’s not your typical 5k in town,” Autry said. “It can be a really tough course.”
Autry said that the funds will help the Monroe Foundation with maintaining the Monroe Homeplace and to help fund the annual Bean Blossom Bluegrass Uncle Pen Fest on Sept. 17-25, 2021.
The races were originally scheduled for May 2020 but were postponed due to COVID-19. They attempted to reschedule for October 2020 but it had to be moved again.
Autry said that all 15 race sponsors have stuck with the Monroe Foundation despite the postponements, and they are still looking for additional sponsors.
All race finishers will be given a special race completion medal.
Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in both the 5K and 25K race.
Runners can sign up by searching for “Run the Ridge” at runsignup.com.
The 5K race will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 2, and The 25K race will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.
Both races will start and finish at the Monroe Homeplace on 6210 U.S. 62 East in Beaver Dam.
