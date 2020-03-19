The first person who tested positive for coronavirus in Montgomery County has fully recovered and been released from isolation.
“The individual was quick to follow all guidelines for isolation from other people by following quarantine guidelines at home,” the Montgomery County Health Department said in a Facebook announcement Tuesday night. “They also cooperated fully with health officials to identify anyone who might be at risk from close contact.”
The person no longer has any symptoms of COVID-19 and is not contagious based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the health department said.
The health department announced its first case of the virus on Friday.
The health department said current CDC guidelines call for coronavirus patients to be released from home isolation when they have gone 72 hours without a fever and without using fever-reducing medicines, when their respiratory symptoms have improved and when it has been at least seven days since their symptoms first appeared.
In response to questions from the public on its Facebook page, health department officials said that “at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Because of delays in initial testing, it took several days before test results were available and the individual had been self-quarantined during that time.”
“Everyone who was in close contact with the individual during the period they were contagious was called by the state epidemiologist and Montgomery County Health Department,” according to the statement.
The health department announced Monday night that a second Montgomery County resident had tested positive for COVID-19, based on testing confirmed by the Kentucky Department for Public Health state lab.
The health department said the second case was connected to another of Kentucky’s previously confirmed cases and that the person had been “following all guidelines for isolating themselves from other people by following quarantine guidelines at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.