Moody's Investors Service recently boosted Owensboro Health's financial outlook from stable to positive.
It marks the second time this year a leading credit rating agency has upgraded the health system's outlook. In April, Fitch Ratings revised OH's two-year bond rating outlook from stable to positive.
"Maintenance of strong operating performance will continue to be supported by the system's strong and leading market position within its primary service area, continued growth of key service lines and broader market penetration through its healthplex strategy," Moody's reported on July 31.
OH has experienced substantial growth in its heart, oncology, orthopedics and women's services, said Brian Hamby, director of marketing and public relations.
The health system is investing $12 million to renovate the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center. Last year, OH installed a $4 million TrueBeam Linear accelerator, one of the world's most advanced radiation systems.
OH continues to recruit experienced specialists and surgeons who bring new services to the local market, such as the health system's new bariatric surgery program.
"In its first year, the bariatric surgery program is already producing life-changing results for area patients, while maternal-fetal medicine and plastic surgery are emerging as key service lines with a lot of potential to meet growing needs in our region," Hamby said.
In addition, OH's three Healthplexes in Powderly, Henderson and Madisonville, which opened in January 2018, exceeded expectations for revenue and patient visits in their first year of operation.
"Both of the rating agencies told us in prior years that our strategy to broaden the base of the population we serve was a sound strategy," said John Hackbarth, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The Healthplexes are the key plan in this strategy. It is working, and (Fitch and Moody's) have both acknowledged this in our annual conversations with them."
Hackbarth pointed to other OH actions that helped boost its financial outlook. For example, the health system asked employees to search for ways to create value but reduce costs.
"Their performance has been remarkable," he said. "It has been a team effort ... ."
The Moody's report also cited areas of concern: a high percentage of OH's revenue comes from Medicaid and Medicare, a "risky investment allocation with 38% investments allocated to equities" and a large pension burden.
During the most recent quarter, 53% of OH Regional Hospital's revenue came from Medicare and 17% came from Medicaid. The health system's hands are tied when it comes to its mix of payer sources, Hackbarth said.
"The source of the revenue is dependent on the population we serve," he said. "Our region, like many areas across the country, is seeing a wave of baby boomers who are hitting retirement age. As our population gets older, more individuals are using Medicare services and qualifying for increases in their benefits each year. That is a trend that is outside of our sphere of influence, although we are doing everything we can to teach people to make healthy choices and improve their overall wellness."
OH's annual contribution to its pension plan is $12.5 million. At the end of the most recent fiscal year, the health system's total estimated liability was 69% funded, which complies with federal and state requirements, Hackbarth said. "For many years, we have increased our annual funding percentage."
As far as OH's investment allocation goes, it is based on the same strategy the board decided on several years ago, he said. When needed, the health system tweaks its portfolio based on market conditions.
"The improvement in our ratings outlook is a positive sign that we are building a strong, healthy foundation for the future — one that will allow us to innovate in the marketplace and ensure that we can meet the growing health care needs of western Kentucky and southern Indiana," Hamby said. "Our team members have worked extremely hard to reduce our costs and increase value for our patients, and (Moody's) measurable results are wonderful news for everyone, especially the communities we serve."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.