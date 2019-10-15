Moody's upgrades city's financial outlook

For the first time in nine years, the city of Owensboro's financial position received an upgrade from Moody's Investors Service.
Moody's upgraded the city's overall bond rating or outstanding debt from an A2 to an A1.
Before this, the city had received two downgrades from Moody's -- one in 2014 and another in 2016.
Angela Hamric, the city's finance director, called the upgrade "a big deal" because "it's the first upgrade the city has had since 2010."
Hamric said Moody's considered multiple factors such as the city's financial position stabilizing, conservative budgeting and revenue growth supported by tax increases.
"Moody's doesn't look at any one item," Hamric said. "They look at the trend of your fund balance; they look at the trend of your revenue and your expenditures. We were borrowing money for what they called nonessential items. … It's not a firehouse; it's not a city hall; it's not a police station. What we borrowed for was downtown revitalization."
The tax revenue growth came in July 2017 when the city's occupational tax rate increased from 1.39% to 1.78% and a year later when its insurance premium tax rate went from 8 to 10%, which were viewed as positive financial moves by Moody's.
"We were optimistically hopeful, not surprised that they gave us an upgrade; you never know for sure until it comes through," Hamric said. "Moody's will say, 'here are things we want you to work on,' so we did those things."
The Owensboro City Commission recently helped its financial outlook by refinancing three of its bonds that combined for $24.2 million.
Hamric said the refinancing of the three bonds will save the city $3.4 million in interest costs over the next 30 years, or between $165,000 to $180,000 per year.
"It's going to help us because we have the (state) retirement debacle; you've got inflation factors; employee retention," Hamric said. "There are all kinds of factors that, as a city, we're dealing with and these savings will help us finance those items."
And at the recommendation of Moody's, the city also implemented earlier this year a formal fund balance policy, which restricts the city's fund balance from going below 17% of its expenditures.
Although the Moody report said "outlooks are not usually assigned to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding," it did provide rationale for its upgrade.
"The upgrade to A1 reflects the city's improved reserve and liquidity position that will likely remain stable given newly implemented formalized fiscal policies and recent positive operating trends, and a sizeable, growing tax base," the Moody's report said. "The rating further considers the city's reliance on economically sensitive revenues, above-average taxpayer concentration, below-average resident wealth level, and an above-average debt burden that is somewhat offset by a dedicated revenue stream outside of the general fund and anticipated TIF revenues."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
