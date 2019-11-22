HENDERSON — A former Central Academy teacher accused of sexual contact with a student was hit with more charges after a grand jury heard the case against him and issued an indictment.
Instead of just one charge of third-degree sodomy, Evan Harvey, 27, of Owensboro, now faces a total of four counts of third-degree sodomy and one charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
Kentucky law defines third-degree sodomy in part as: "Being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust, as defined in KRS 532.045, he or she engages in deviate sexual intercourse with a minor less than sixteen (16) years old with whom he or she comes into contact as a result of that position."
A caveat of first-degree sexual abuse under Kentucky law says: "Being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust, as defined in KRS 532.045, he or she, regardless of his or her age, subjects a minor who is less than eighteen (18) years old, with whom he or she comes into contact as a result of that position, to sexual contact ..."
Both third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse are Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
Harvey's case was presented to a Henderson County grand jury on Tuesday at which time the panel decided to add the offenses.
The teacher was arrested in September after an investigation by the Henderson Police Department. At the time the investigation was launched, he was teaching at Tamarack Elementary School in Daviess County.
According to an arrest warrant, a 16-year-old student reported that she and Evan had consensual sexual contact multiple times throughout the 2018-19 school year.
The student alleged that "she and the defendant made flirty comments to each other in the classroom and that they also communicated through Snapchat," which is a video-based social media application.
"(Mr. Harvey) would move wheeled cabinets in his classroom and she would perform oral sex on him behind the cabinets so that they were out of view of the camera in the room. She advised this happened four or five times throughout the 2018-2019 school year," according to court documents.
At the time of the interview with investigators, the student still had Harvey's username listed as a friend in her Snapchat account, the arrest warrant said.
At the time of his arrest, Harvey was listed as an 'Exceptional Child Instructor' with the Daviess County School district.
After his arrest, Dr. Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human resources, told The Gleaner, "We can confirm that this individual is employed by the Daviess County Public Schools district at Tamarack Elementary School. These allegations were made known to us on Sept. 10 and since that date, this individual has been suspended, pending the results of the investigation.
"There are no allegations of inappropriate behavior involving students at any Daviess County Public School," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.